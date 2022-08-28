A Redlands school has made the finals for the Wakakiri story-dance competition which inspires students to think about big ideas through music and movement.
The 2022 BayView State School Wakakiri team won their heat division and have moved on to to the next round with a chance of making the primary school national titles.
Schools in the competition put on performances which tell stories using movement, acting and dance.
It is the second time BayView has made the finals, and deputy principal Shiolan Ferrier said this year's production Rise to Curiosity aimed to promote their chosen theme of mental health and well-being.
"This production is about wellbeing and fostering positive mental health," she said.
"The game of life is full of curiosity. Finding one's way out of boredom can lead to amazing adventures when we take a moment to be curious."
A team of 55 students have been rehearsing the performance for eight months with the help of five school staff.
Ms Ferrier said she suggested the school participate in Wakakiri after success with the program at her previous school including a national title.
"We started participating in 2013 because we really wanted to foster the love for the arts because the BayView Creative Arts team had not been developed yet," she said.
"There's an excitement about developing an ensemble and being able to actually perform and choreograph pieces that some of our kids have created.
"Sometimes some of these kids don't have the sporting prowess or academic successes that other kids have but they are gifted in the arts so it's another avenue that they appreciate.
Ms Ferrier said it was important to get kids involved with the production process for their performances.
"It's a creative effort with our students and the kids are actively involved, it's not just made by the teachers," she said.
"Once we know what the signature theme is going to be we open up writing competitions for all the kids from prep to year six to give us a story-line and then we use their stories to build the inspiration behind our production."
The school were finalists in 2015 and won the People's Choice award. They were also nominated for People's Choice in 2019.
This year they are going for the national title and will be performing Tuesday September 6.
"It's really the celebration of the journey. It's the celebration of an idea of fostering the arts, getting the kids involved to take pride in what they do and helping them make treasured, lifelong memories," Ms Ferrier said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
