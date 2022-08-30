Property details:
Thornlands
If you are after a peaceful, easy lifestyle, it doesn't get any better than living right here in this appealing and practical home.
You can now own a slice of tranquillity in Thornlands in the highly sought after Kinross 'Horizon' Estate.
This modern family home backs on to a sprawling bushland corridor providing a breathtaking outlook that most only dream of coming home to.
This is an opportunity for the first home owner, downsizer or investor.
Positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac location, this home provides an easy, low maintenance, peaceful and relaxing lifestyle.
Practically and simply designed, it has the solid foundation for any family seeking to relocate for close proximity to schools and accessibility to Cleveland and Victoria Point.
The open plan kitchen, dining and living area is both generous and modern, and leads out to an under cover patio.
There are four generous sized bedrooms with an ensuite and walk-in robe to the master.
The yard is small, yet practical with the highlight being a glass enclosed plunge pool flanked by the natural bushland beyond.
Take advantage of the recently approved cycle track/bikeway that will lead directly from Kinross Estate to the Redland Hospital and medical precinct. It is all downhill to the bay.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
