One Redlands Darts Association team is finding their groove at the Wednesday Weekly fixtures and having some friendly competition.
Division three team What's the Point is taking to the boards each week against five other teams in their competition.
Advertisement
Team captain Karlene Fahey has played the sport for more than three years and said Wednesday night competitions at Birkdale are a chance to let go of the stresses of life and work to get together with friends have have fun.
She plays with fellow team members John Connelly, Matthew Pegg, John Clem Sr, John Clem Jr, Stuart McIlroy.
Fahey's son and husband also play in the competition and the family makes a night of it, having a meal at the club and throwing darts.
She said she most loved the comradery of the club and that everyone was welcoming and friendly.
Fellow teammate John Clem Sr has been playing well lately, scoring 180 and some 140's in the last few weeks.
Teams are still looking for players. To get involved contact Ann on 0409265263.
Jokers 9, Darts Simpson's 7; Fun Guns 14, Projectile Dysfunction 2; Game of Throwns 13, Whooo Cares 3.
Highest finish men: Dominic Fahey (126), women: Christine Patterson (105).
Wolves 9, Eliminators 7; Archers 9, Sonic Death Monkeys 7; Ducks Nuts 10, Funny Tuckers 6; Darts Vaders 10, Mix it Up 6.
Highest finish men: Will Brett (130), women: Lea Smith and Ann Leslie (75).
Tons of Bull 9, What's the Point 3; Phantom Throwers 9, Bridge Burners 5; Red Barons 9, 3Darts to the Wind 3.
Highest finish men: Travis McDonald (86), women: Pat Sorensen (83).
180's went to Rob Drift (2), Brett Golding, Laurie Loch (2), Sean Linnane, Paul Kelly, Ian Russell, Shane Jackson,Russell Smith, Mat Hockey, Dave Dewey, Travis McDonald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.