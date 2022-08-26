Redland residents will get the chance to experience the cars of the future at an Electric Vehicle display in Cleveland.
Run by the Australian Electric Vehicle Association Queensland, the Electric Vehicle Experience will be held for the second time, bigger and better than before at the Cleveland Showgrounds.
About 100 EVs will be on display for Redland residents to learn more about energy efficient transport options.
The Tesla Owners Club will bring their own vehicles and share their experience driving their cars to take the mystery and myth out of owning and driving EVs.
There will be displays of new EV models, production cars and conversions petrol to EV motors.
The state government will bring a hydrogen-powered Hyundai NEXO, one of a few hydrogen-powered vehicles in Australia.
The government has five of the zero emission hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles in its fleet.
There will be other EV related stalls with accessories, battery charging equipment, electric bicycles, scooters, motorbikes e-powered recreational vehicles and a solar-powered electric bus.
Visitors can test ride e-mobility products and can ride in an owner's electric vehicle.
The show is on Sunday 11 September from 10am to 2pm at the Cleveland Showgrounds.
