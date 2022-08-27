A survey has found that more Queenslanders are driving recklessly with motorists admitting to speeding, drink driving and driving tired.
The survey, conducted by RACQ, found that 74.3 per cent of motorists admitted to speeding, 41.2 per cent said they had driven tired, and 13.3 per cent had driven when they thought they may be over the legal blood alcohol limit.
In the last year, 28.6 per cent of Queenslanders surveyed admitted to engaging in an activity that would interfere with their ability to drive safely such as using their mobile phone or driving while distracted.
RACQ spokesperson Tristan Vorias said the survey showed the number of drivers driving dangerously had increased from last year.
"No matter your age or how confident you feel behind the wheel, making poor decisions can kill you or others on the road in a matter of seconds," he said.
The number of annual road fatalities on Queensland roads has increased yearly since 2019. Already this year, 193 people have died on Queensland roads as of August 21, up by 12 compared to the same time last year.
As part of "Road Safety Week", Queensland Police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads have urged motorists to start taking greater personal responsibility for their safety on the road.
Mr Vorias said far too many drivers were not taking the Fatal Five seriously.
"These are not called the Fatal Five for no reason, they are the top causes of deaths on Queensland roads."
The fatal five include speeding, driving under the influence, driving without seatbelts, distracted driving and fatigue - the behaviours most commonly linked with fatal traffic accidents.
"We encourage all Queenslanders to reflect on these shocking figures during Road Safety Week and vow to drive like your life depends on it, because it does," Mr Vorias said.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
