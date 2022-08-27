Redland City Bulletin

Survey finds more Queenslanders admitting to dangerous driving

By Jeremy Cook
August 27 2022 - 5:00am
Queensland's death toll on the road this year has reached almost 200. Picture RACQ.

A survey has found that more Queenslanders are driving recklessly with motorists admitting to speeding, drink driving and driving tired.

