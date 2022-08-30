More than 1600 Redland ratepayers will receive refunds from Redland City Council after a technical error caused it to charge invalid levy fees to canal and lakefront property owners.
The Council was denied an appeal of the Supreme Court Decision which orders the Council to return money paid for 'special charges'.
A Redland City Council Spokesperson said the Council was reviewing the Court of Appeal decision and could consider another appeal.
"The decision affects a small number of canal and lakefront property owners who paid special charges between 2011 and 2017 for Council to carry out canal and lake maintenance works and repairs to revetment walls bordering canal properties."
"The monies being sought by the plaintiffs is that already spent by Council to deliver these works.
"Council believes the canal and lakefront class-action plaintiffs would effectively benefit twice from this decision."
The charges had been levied over about five years for dredging, maintenance and repairs at canal and lake estates.
The spokesperson said a technical error was responsible for the overcharge.
"Council's historical error was due to not including in its special charges overall plan between 2011 and 2017 the estimated cost of carrying out maintenance works or defining an end date for the works."
"Council acknowledges that the Raby Bay Ratepayers Association and Aquatic Paradise Residents Association have supported Council and advocated for class-action members to opt-out of the claim."
When the supreme court case was won in September 2021, Raby Bay Ratepayers Association Secretary Tony Lovell said it was an opportunistic move by lawyers and property owners who had benefited from the works already completed.
It is understood about 600 property owners withdrew from the class action. The judgement does not relate to any person who opted out of the proceedings.
The spokesperson said Council had returned approximately $8 million of the special charges, including interest, in 2021 which had not yet been spent on the canals and lake.
This was accepted by the court as Council acknowledged the special charge was not compliant with legislation.
Council did not confirm how much money was still owed to ratepayers after the latest decision.
Shine Lawyers Leader of Class Actions Tristan Gaven said the Supreme Court's decision to deny the appeal was "vindication" for residents.
"We welcome the court's decision to dismiss the council's appeal, and congratulate our group members on their determination to see that council was held to account," Mr Gaven said.
"Council itself said this levy was invalid, so to then only refund a fraction of the money collected was an insult to residents."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
