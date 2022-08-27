Redland City Bulletin
Opinion

OPINION: About time for Robodebt royal commission

Updated August 27 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Dutton's opposition to the Robodebt Royal Commission is predictable. Picture: Karleen Minney

Peter Dutton's desperate attempts to dismiss the Royal Commission into Robodebt as a "witch hunt" and his suggestion it should investigate the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd government for introducing data matching is not just disingenuous; it is hypocritical.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.