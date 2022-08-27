Peter Dutton's desperate attempts to dismiss the Royal Commission into Robodebt as a "witch hunt" and his suggestion it should investigate the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd government for introducing data matching is not just disingenuous; it is hypocritical.
He is, after all, the leader of a Coalition that, when it won government in 2013, almost immediately established a Royal Commission into "pink batts" and, in a blatant attempt to embarrass then Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, a Royal Commission into Trade Union Governance and Corruption in 2014.
The difference between the Robodebt Royal Commission and the LNP's politically motivated inquires of almost a decade ago is that this one is not only justified but long overdue and should have been called by the Morrison government.
The Federal Court judgement handed down by Justice Murphy on June 11 last year is no substitute for an inquiry into how illegal debts totalling an estimated $1.76 billion had been generated against 648,000 Australians between July 2015 and November 2019. This caused widespread trauma and emotional distress and even drove some people to take their own lives.
Some of the strongest arguments in favour of the Royal Commission are found within the text of Justice Murphy's decision.
He said the class action, brought by Gordon Legal on behalf of the victims, had "exposed a shameful chapter in the administration of the Commonwealth social security system and a massive failure of public administration". If that doesn't warrant a Royal Commission, then what does?
Justice Murphy noted that the Commonwealth's failure had been particularly acute given many of those faced with repayment demands of unlawfully asserted debts could not afford to repay.
He noted that many of those affected experienced "financial hardship, anxiety and distress, including suicidal ideation" and that people felt shame at being branded as welfare cheats. Some of those people were in our readership area and will keenly watch to see if those responsible will be pursued with the same vigour and maliciousness as they were by the Liberal and National government.
Mr Dutton doesn't want a Royal Commission because he fears what it will uncover. But without understanding how this became coalition government policy, what's to stop something similar from happening again?
