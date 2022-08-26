Weekly wrap: Let's talk about some good ideas

G'day readers,
When reading over several of our yarns this week, I found myself mumbling, "that's a good idea."
Upon reading a few others, I also found myself mumbling, "perhaps it would be a good idea if.."
So this week, I thought I'd accentuate the (mostly) positive and share a few yarns that seem like 'good ideas'.
From the 'that's a good idea and let's watch this space' file comes Emily's yarn on Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Young stepping down after three years in the role and her possible mayoral campaign.
It certainly was a good idea for Cindy Corrie to step into the Redland Chamber of Commerce presidency role.
Jordi reports on the Victoria Point residents who say a lack of drainage and Redland City Council failing to maintain assets is putting several homes in the firing line of stormwater runoff.
Perhaps it would be a good idea for the council to fix this problem as quickly as possible.
Redlands residents have questioned how the Birkdale Precinct would be funded and we got somewhat of an answer from mayor Karen Williams.
Emily reports the mayor hopes public and private partnerships will fund the Birkdale Community Precinct in a similar way to the South Bank precinct. Is that a good idea or not? Let me know what you think.
Another good idea right about now would be breakfast! So I'll leave you with the yarns to read and be with you next week.
Have a great day filled with love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
