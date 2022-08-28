Redland City Bulletin

Vanessa plays dream role in Mamma Mia!

By Linda Muller
Updated August 28 2022 - 9:23am, first published 7:38am
Stephanie Lee-Steere and Vanessa Wainwright as Sophie and mother Donna in Savoyards' next production of Mamma Mia! Picture by Mark Duffus.

Playing the role of Donna is a dream come true for Vanessa Wainwright, 40, of Birkdale.

