Playing the role of Donna is a dream come true for Vanessa Wainwright, 40, of Birkdale.
She will play the coveted role in Savoyards' forthcoming production of Mamma Mia, coming to the Iona performing Arts Centre from September 24 to October 8.
Advertisement
"I worked as QPAC usher and my first musical was Mamma Mia. I watched Sylvia Paladina as Donna in show after show. That's when I fell in love with it," she said.
Ms Wainwright has performed in Savoyards shows for more than 20 years, another favourite role being Judy Garland in Boy from Oz.
Ms Wainwright said she saw Donna as a role that could be played by any woman.
"You have the chance to inject yourself into the role. I hope I bring strength to her character," she said.
"The whole musical brings such a sense of joy and I feel privileged to be a part of that. There is a general collective joy at the rehearsals. We get together three days a week a sing Abba. It's completely uplifting and fun and positive."
Playing the role of Bill, one of the potential Dads to Donna's daughter Sophie (played by Stephanie Lee-Steere) is Andrew McArthur of Capalaba, in what is his second Savoyards' show
"We rehearse three days a week, but it doesn't feel like work. There are smiles all around and everyone is very supportive. It's wonderful," he said.
Mr McArthur said he auditioned for this role because of the character's sense of fun.
"This appeals to me. He's just a fun kind of guy. He travels around in his boat and writes a book when he gets off. There is nowhere he calls home. But at the same time, he loves the idea that he could at least be part of a Dad and he also understands the cost of his lifestyle," Mr McArthur said.
Other Redlanders in the show include dancers Jessica Boersen of Burbank and Miranda James of Birkdale and ensemble members Quinn Chambers of Victoria Point, Holly Komorowski of Redland Bay, Jacqui McKell of Capalaba, Tracey Rowland of Birkdale, Sylvia van der Weyden of Ormiston, Lea-Anne Smith of Victoria Point, Melissa Quinn of Cleveland and Kylah Davis of Sheldon.
The show features 22 hit Abba songs and involves vigorous dance routines, a lively cast and orchestra.
Shows will be held at 7.30pm on September 24 and October 1,7 and 8 with 1.30pm shows on September 25 and October 1,2 and 8.
Tickets range from $30 to $52 and can be booked on savoyards.com.au or 3893 4321.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.