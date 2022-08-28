It is hoped that this year's The Cage Go Mad gala will raise $20,000 towards its many youth programs, such has been the support.
The Cage Pastor Linda Grieve said the gala to be held on September 9 had already received overwhelming sponsorship and ticket sales and was almost at capacity.
Last year it was attended by 112 people and raised about $11,000 and this year, Ms Grieve said she hoped to exceed this.
The ball supports a range of life skills, development and mentoring programs which are provided for free to youth in the community.
"The ball raises the funds to make this happen," she said.
Ms Grieve praised her staff for their passion and dedication and for their willingness to work "on the smell of an oily rag."
"What we do here is so important. We direct and encourage disengaged youth to go along the right path and develop their skills. We offer networking and work experience and will work in offering practical support with resumes, getting licenses and filling in forms," she said.
"We offer one-on-one counselling sessions and group sessions. The Cage is also a lead Redland Drug agency for the misuse of drugs and alcohol. We offer alternate support for those people who don't always fit into a round hole or have difficulties in the mainstream of schooling."
Ms Grieve said she relied on the community's support for fund raising and said that anyone able to donate cash or a prize suitable to raffle or auction could register their donation on 3829 2644 or admin@thecage.info
This year the grazing tables are provided by Jones and Co, buffet by Queensland Spit Roast and dessert bar by the Alexandra Hills Hotel. There will be a mystery balloon winner of a lady's watch to the value of $1500 and a second prize of a $500 gift voucher courtesy of Bryants Family Jewellers.
This will be the ninth Go Mad event and it will be staged from 6.30pm at the Cage premises, 882 German Church Road, Redland Bay. Entertainment will be provided by the band Nailed It.
