Redland City Bulletin

$20,000 fund raising target tipped

By Linda Muller
Updated August 28 2022 - 9:17am, first published 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle West and Jodie Johnstone of Cleveland enjoy a night of music and friendship at the 2021 The Cage Go Mad gala. Picture by Linda Muller

It is hoped that this year's The Cage Go Mad gala will raise $20,000 towards its many youth programs, such has been the support.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.