Redland City Bulletin

Jazz in the gardens at Ormiston House with Ashleigh Denning

Updated August 28 2022 - 9:11am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashleigh Denning brings some jazz to the Ormiston House grounds with a performance on September 11. Picture supplied

Patrons are encouraged to bring a chair and a picnic blanket and enjoy the music of the Asheligh Denning jazz quartet at the grounds of Ormiston house on at 4.30pm on September 11.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.