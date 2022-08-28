Patrons are encouraged to bring a chair and a picnic blanket and enjoy the music of the Asheligh Denning jazz quartet at the grounds of Ormiston house on at 4.30pm on September 11.
Denning promises an afternoon of jazz standards such as The Lady is a Tramp , Fly Me to the Moon and Almost Like Being in Love.
Denning is known as a dynamic and captivating entertainer, boasting almost 20 years experience in live performance. A recipient of the award for excellence, she achieved a Bachelor of Musical Theatre (2016) and Masters of Vocal Pedagogy (2020) at the Queensland Conservatorium. She is a member of the international touring group, The Seven Sopranos and is an entertainer with P&O Cruises and resident soprano for the Underground Opera Company's West End To Broadway seasons. A
Recent credits includeThe Queensland Symphony Orchestra's Timeless Classics, The IndOz Festival Business and Networking Dinner, The Lord Mayors Multicultural Awards, Royal Queensland Arts Society Biennial Gala, QCWA Centenary Launch, and Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.
Most recently she performed at Redland RSL Anzac Day services.
Coffee, tea and soft drinks will be available for purchase along with the House's famed scones with jam and cream.
Tickets are $30 and $27.50 concession. Children under the age of 12 are free. Book on trybooking.com/CBRPF
