Snapper fishery was on fire last week.
The overcast conditions meant they kept biting through the mornings-reports of snapper in the Brisbane River on live herring.
Quality snapper at Redcliffe, artificial reefs, and all around the bay islands.
Float lining baits are effective if you do not have live bait access.
The anglers using soft plastics and vibes also catch their fair share of snapper.
The Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club had their last beach fishing competition on Main Beach, Stradbroke Island, for the year, with forty members attending.
The weather was good, but the current sweep made fishing difficult, and the not many gutters to fish.
Most people caught a feed of fish, with flathead and bream being common catches.
The Tailor was very patchy with short bite times.
Jackson Whittell, 11, got a nice 1kg tailor.
He managed to come third in the overall competition.
This is an achievement by such a young angler, and his dad Daniel was the trip winner.
The RBAFC is a great angling club, and please visit the club website www.rbafc.org for membership details.
The freshwater report by Raymond Kennedy, after a doughnut at North Pine Dam on Sunday, the Hinze western arm turned it on for the three of us this week.
Very cool breeze first up, but we persevered and headed down to the bay past the bay with the red float.
About 100 yards before the first tree, I spotted a few fish on the sounder and hit the spot lock.
We pulled around forty or so bass from there before it went a bit quiet around 8 o'clock. We then tied up to the tree.
We had to fish the shallow side of the tree, 28-30 feet as the deep side 45 feet produced the odd fish with barotrauma, which was sent back down with release weights.
Tally was a hundred bass when we ran out of live shrimp.
All were tagged and released except two bleeders that went to the eagles.
He is a freshwater fishing guru and is generous with sharing his vast knowledge.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
Michael lives on Coochiemudlo Island, fishes regularly from his kayak and has more than 25 years experience fishing on the bay.
If you would like to get into freshwater fishing email Michael and he will contact Raymond Kennedy to assist you.
