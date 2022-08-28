A three-vehicle crash on Mount Cotton Road at Cornubia has caused long delays for motorists during peak hour traffic this morning.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene at the Gramzow Road intersection shortly before 8am.
Southbound traffic was backed up to Mount Cotton State School after the crash and there were long delays heading northbound from Logan into the Redlands.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one person, reportedly a male in his 30s, was transported to Brisbane's Mater Hospital in a stable condition.
He was suffering from neck pain.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
