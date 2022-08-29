Redland Mudcrabs Rugby Union's second XV has blown away the Redland Bay Cyclones to claim victory and the Wyatt Cup in a Grand Final match on Friday.
More than 450 people packed the sidelines of Charlie Buckler Oval at Redland Bay to witness the epic local derby where the Muddies defeated the Cyclones 22-7 in the Queensland Suburban Rugby Union (QSRU) competition.
Redland Bay Cyclones Rugby Union President Philip Coates said the men's game was a brutal contest at times played in the best of rugby spirits.
"Redland Bay Cyclones dominated early possession and successfully utilised their maul to put Muddies on the back foot," he said.
"Muddies hit back and applied pressure and were rewarded with their first unconverted try of the game. Redlands managed to hit again and took a 10-0 lead heading into the final minutes of the first half.
"Redland Bay Cyclones hit back with an excellent effort following sustained phases of pressure through Russ Hughan. The conversion slotted over by BJ Williams took the teams to halftime at 10-7..."
In the second half, the Muddies were able to keep the pressure on and were over the try line again.
"Cyclones hit back with some excellent play but could not score enough points during times of sustained pressure," Mr Coates said.
The final score of 22-7 came after a late converted try to conclude the game and wrap up the rejuvenated QSRU Friday night competition.
Redland Mudcrabs Rugby Union President Mike King said two muddies stepped up in the game but the team came together to claim victory.
"It was a team effort with some individual brilliance and the ability to work for each other," MR King said.
"The best players were Jordan Tuapou for being fierce in all components of the game, both defensively and in attack, and Nik Tipene for controlling the game with tactical field position."
Mr King said the turning point in the game was the Muddies' stubborn defence and ability to maintain discipline as well as overall strength.
"The team is built on mateship and respect for each other as well as the desire to do well for the club," he said.
"After the final Clinton Freebody was awarded his club tie for playing his 300th club game. He's only the fourth player to have achieved this milestone."
Before the men's Grand Final both of the Redlands' clubs' junior teams in U7s, U9s and U11s put on a great display of junior rugby in the region.
The Cyclones U13s played in the BJRU Division four semi-final at GPS and came close to winning but went down to Souths 15-14.
In the senior competition it is not the end of the line for the Mudcrabs, with their A-grade team to play in the Normanby Cup semi-finals at the Redlands home ground Judy Holt Park this Friday from 7pm.
They will take on GPS in a top of the table clash sending the winner straight to the Grand Final. Next week the losing team will play the winner of the other semi-final this week between Brisbane Toa and Souths.
Just one point separates GPS and Redlands on the table and the last time they faced each other the Muddies won 52-21.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
