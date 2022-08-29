Redland City Bulletin

Mudcrabs weather the storm to beat Cyclones in Rugby Grand Final

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:01am
Redland Mudcrabs kept their winning streak over the Redland Bay Cyclones alive to win the QSRU Wayatt Cup Grand Final on Friday night. Picture by R.C. Sports Photography.

Redland Mudcrabs Rugby Union's second XV has blown away the Redland Bay Cyclones to claim victory and the Wyatt Cup in a Grand Final match on Friday.

