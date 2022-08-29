Redland City Bulletin

New venue for Redfest as organisers pledge to keep show's traditions alive

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:00am
Redfest will return in full over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

Redfest has a new venue and time-slot this year, but organisers are promising to uphold the show's traditions when it returns in October.

