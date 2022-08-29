Redfest has a new venue and time-slot this year, but organisers are promising to uphold the show's traditions when it returns in October.
An extensive line-up of events and attractions are scheduled for the three day show, including rides, strawberry eating contests, an outdoor cinema and a Quandamooka showcase.
Raby Bay Harbour Park at Cleveland will host the show from October 1 to 3, coinciding with the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
The park is within walking distance of Cleveland train station and has been used for Redland City Council's Christmas on the Coast events in recent years.
An abridged version of Redfest was held at Redlands Rugby League Club in Thornlands last October, but this year marks the first time since before the pandemic that the show has been held in full.
Redfest president Darren Cole said organisers wanted to uphold the traditions that made the show unique to Redlands, despite moving away from the showgrounds.
"You will see a strawberry eating contest and a raft of local vendors and suppliers," he said.
"There has been engagement with a great deal of local schools and community organisations.
"Visitors will see some rides and showbags, albeit slightly [scaled back] given spacial requirements.
"We think the upside of that is there are going to be a couple of movie screenings per day for people in the park."
Mr Cole said Redfest was operating on a downsized budget and smaller volunteer base this year, but organisers were committed to giving visitors an enjoyable day out.
"It is not necessarily what we would love it to be, but we need more volunteers, more fundraising and more capital," he said.
"The reality is that just doing what we have always done is not going to bring us results that are satisfactory for the future."
Tickets are to the show cost $10 each, but families can buy a pass for $20 and students are half-price.
"For the cost of entry on a weekend pass, it is a same price as going to the movies," Mr Cole said.
"We see Redfest as being the home of music, food and culture of the Redlands."
Mr Cole said organisers were in talks with Queensland Rail in a bid to secure refundable train tickets for showgoers.
"That should cover half of Redlands. We are encouraging as many people as possible to come via train," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
