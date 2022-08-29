Commuters to and from Russell Island will get a boost with a $1.98 million upgrade to the car park with an additional 64 parking bays at the new ferry terminal.
Redland City Council will find the upgrades with work to begin early September as the Southern Moreton Bay Islands Ferry Terminals Upgrade project nears completion.
Mayor Karen Williams said the upgrade expected to be completed by mid-2023 would provide safe, reliable and accessible transport to and from the mainland.
"As well as funding the maintenance for all four terminals on Russell, Macleay, Lamb and Karragarra islands once they are complete, Council is also funding upgrades to some of the adjacent landside facilities," Cr Williams said.
"This includes almost $2 million to deliver the upgraded car park on Russell Island.
"Council is contributing another $2 million, with funding also provided by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, to upgrade bus stops, taxi and drop-off zones on Karragarra and Lamb islands.
Division five Councillor Mark Edwards said the car park would be expanded to be "significantly larger" after council acquired adjacent properties.
"The upgrade will include reconfiguring traffic flow, installing a dedicated bus zone and drop-off zone, bike racks and building more accessible parking bays," he said.
"There will also be improved pedestrian footpaths and line marking, new lighting, landscaping works and provision for future electric vehicle charging stations."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
