Russell Island Ferry Terminal car park gets $1.9 million upgrade

By Emily Lowe
August 29 2022 - 5:00am
Cr Mark Edwards, Redlands MP Kim Richards and Mayor Karen Williams announced the ferry terminal upgrades on Russell Island. Picture by Jordan Crick.

Commuters to and from Russell Island will get a boost with a $1.98 million upgrade to the car park with an additional 64 parking bays at the new ferry terminal.

