Redland City Bulletin

Capalaba resident researches issues for people with hearing loss

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 29 2022 - 9:00pm
Hear With US Secretary Shirley Edwards uses a CapTel telephone. Picture by Cheryl Goodenough.

A Capalaba resident is advocating for people with hearing loss and taking on research into the issues faced by people hard of hearing.

