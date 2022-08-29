A Capalaba resident is advocating for people with hearing loss and taking on research into the issues faced by people hard of hearing.
Shirley Edwards has hearing loss herself and two cochlear implants.
Having experienced issues associated with hearing loss first hand Ms Edwards is secretary of Brisbane group Hear With Us which aims to make lives easier for the hearing impaired and connect them with services.
"I am researching on behalf of people with a hearing loss and for myself," she said.
"This research is important to get out there as many people with hearing loss don't know about the support they can garner by attending or joining this organisation like the best hearing and audiology companies to consult for hearing aids and so forth.
"It will help the community of people with a hearing loss become more productive members of the community. They can obtain information like real time captioning, events that may be of interest to them and open captioned movies if and when they are available."
The group meets in Brisbane every three months to discuss the issues they face in their everyday lives associated with hearing loss and ways to overcome them.
Ms Edwards said many people were unaware about how to support people hard of hearing and wanted to get word out to give them better support.
"Hearing loss is an invisible disability, discrimination is rife with this section of the community, but nothing and no one is willing to address this issue," she said.
"We have to fight twice as hard to get our dues, as our disability is often ignored, misunderstood."
Ms Edwards said CapTel telephones at public places and more captioned session in cinemas are just two ways people with hearing loss could be better supported by the community.
To get in touch with Hear With Us contact Shirley Edwards at lee@hotchipz.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
