Australian batsman and Redlands product Marnus Labuschagne has re-signed for the Brisbane Heat ahead of the 2022/23 BBL campaign.
The club announced this month that Labuschange had agreed to a one-year deal and is expected to be available for a six-game stint at the back end of the tournament.
Redlands product Labuschagne has returned to his roots during Queensland Cricket's T20 Max competition this month, turning out for the Tigers alongside Heat reps Sam Heazlett and James Bazley.
The 28-year-old South African-born batsman, who missed selection in the Australian team for the first ODI against Zimababwe, has scored 69 runs across four knocks in the competition.
He played just one game for the Brisbane Heat last year due to international commitments and COVID restrictions.
Queensland Cricket and Brisbane Heat chief executive Terry Svenson said Labuschagne's experience would boost the side during important matches at the end of the BBL season.
"Marnus is one of the world's best batsmen and alongside Usman Khawaja, gives the club a strong core to draw upon," he said.
"He was sensational in our 2020-21 BBL campaign and is a rare, multi-faceted T20 player.
"We love his enthusiasm and the joy he brings to playing the game and know that there are plenty of boys and girls out there who always nominate him as their favourite player and will strive to emulate him when they get out and play this summer."
The Redlands-based contingent will get to rub shoulders with several high-profile internationals this summer after the inaugural BBL draft produced favourable results for the Heat.
English wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings and New Zealand big-hitter Colin Munro were the side's platinum and gold picks.
The BBL season is still a few months away but the Heat squad is taking shape, with just two spots left on its 18-man contract list for the new campaign.
Those spots will be filled once the T20 Max tournament wraps up at Allan Border Field in Brisbane early next month.
Redlands players Sam Heazlett, James Bazley and Jimmy Peirson are already contracted for the new season. Matthew Renshaw also returns to the club for BBL 12.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
