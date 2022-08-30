A Queensland Health web page has been changed to remove mention of Redland Hospital's blue ribbon car park opening in 2022, as a new completion date is revealed for the multi-million dollar facility.
The state government spruiked an early-2022 finishing date for the car park prior to the last election, but that was pushed back to mid this year after two additional storeys were announced in 2021.
A Metro South Health spokeswoman told the Redland City Bulletin this week that construction was now expected to wrap up later this year, with an opening slated for early-2023.
More than $50 million in state and federal government funding is being poured into the facility, which will boast more than 1000 parking spaces across seven levels.
The health department said revenue raised from parking fees would go back into the hospital.
A Queensland Health web page had originally stated that the seven-level tower would open in 2022, but that information was removed from the site last week.
The Bulletin asked for confirmation that the project was on time and on budget after government documents revealed that $9.715 million had been allocated to the car park beyond the current financial year.
"At this stage the car park is expected to be completed in late-2022 and will open in early-2023," a department spokeswoman said.
"Construction is progressing well following the significant wet weather events earlier this year, with construction now reaching the top level ..."
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said it was "deeply concerning" that the car park would not open until 2023.
"It is clear that delivering solutions at Redland Hospital was far from the Premier's mind when she recently cancelled state cabinet, and thus the business of governing for the people, to extend her super-yacht stay," he said.
"The Premier must explain to the people of the Redlands why she has delayed our hospital upgrade, and will further stages - that include the ICU and 32 new beds - be delivered on time or have they too been pushed back and delayed?"
Parking costs for the facility are still to be finalised but are expected to be similar to those at other outer metropolitan hospitals, including Logan's recently-opened multi-level car park.
Queensland Health will make concessions available for those facing financial hardship, people who attend hospital regularly or for an extended period of time, and those with special needs.
Local Government Minister Steven Miles announced just months before the state election in 2020 that the government was also looking at salary sacrifice arrangements for staff.
Metro South Health said fees collected from parking rates would go back into hospital operations, maintenance and improvements of the car park, and to offset the capital investment.
"The purpose of the car parking rates is cost recovery, and the hospital will not be making a profit," a department spokeswoman said.
The car park was originally slated to be built up to five storeys high but was increased to seven levels in 2021.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said at the time that costs had remained the same due to a competitive tender process.
The state government is investing $34.5 million in the project, and the federal government $16 million.
The Bulletin approached Health Minister Yvette D'Ath for comment on the car park opening date, but questions were instead passed to Metro South Health.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
