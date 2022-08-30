The Commodore of a bayside canoe club says a whitewater facility in the Redlands is a great opportunity to grow another Olympic champion on Queensland soil.
Wynnum Redlands Canoe Club Commodore Beth Brook said there was a solid community of competitive paddlers in the Redlands and a whitewater centre at the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) would boost athletes and grow interest.
Advertisement
The Birkdale site was announced as the Olympic venue for the canoe and kayak slalom at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
The State and Federal governments will fund the build for the Whitewater Centre, with the first sod expected to be turned by 2024.
Dr Brook said bayside paddlers were excited to have more opportunities with their sport thrust into the spotlight locally.
"Some of the competitive kayakers are just hanging in there for this venue," she said.
"At the moment if they want to do whitewater they have to go on an away trip so they are looking forward to having that training closer to home.
"We have some very keen and experienced paddlers who run training sessions early in the mornings out here on the water. Some of them are very good and even represent Australia in paddling."
Dr Brook said the club was trying to get more young people involved with paddling to hopefully create Redlands' own Olympian to follow in the footsteps of Penrith product Jessica Fox who won gold in the Canoe Slalom at the Tokyo games.
"Our vision is to increase the number of students who are paddling and give them the opportunity to achieve an Olympic goal," she said.
"They've seen Jessica Fox do it and they could do it to, so we want to help them on their journey and build up that cohort as the years go by.
"It would be absolutely amazing if we produced our own Olympian here in Redlands, and I think we can do it."
Dr Brook said Redlands was the perfect place for the stadium because of the surrounds which would allow inexperienced paddlers to learn the basics in the quiet waters of the bay.
"We're looking at ways that we can set up flat water slalom because you've got to learn the basic skills before you can take them into whitewater," she said.
She said there was a strong paddling community in the Redlands with great potential to grow with the addition of the Redland Whitewater Stadium.
"Our club has about 100 members and they are a mix of both recreational and competitive paddlers," Dr Brook said.
"What we're really looking forward to is the fact that this is going to raise the profile of paddling in the community and that means we can try to get more schools involved to get paddling as a school sport."
Advertisement
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.