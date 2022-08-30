Redland City Bulletin

Canoe Club Commodore says paddlers excited for whitewater centre

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 30 2022 - 5:01am
Wynnum Redlands Canoe Club Commodore Dr Beth Brook outside the culbhouse at Thorneside. Picture by Emily Lowe.

The Commodore of a bayside canoe club says a whitewater facility in the Redlands is a great opportunity to grow another Olympic champion on Queensland soil.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

