A Cleveland man has died after suffering critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash at Chandler on Monday morning.
Police say a motorbike left Mount Gravatt Capalaba Road and crashed into a tree about 11am, killing the 64-year-old rider.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision from the area at the time of the crash to come forward.
Traffic was diverted along Mount Gravatt Capalaba Road after the crash and motorists were advised to avoid the area.
The road reopened shortly after 2pm.
Investigations are ongoing.
The crash came just hours after police and paramedics were called to a three-vehicle smash on Mount Cotton Road at Cornubia.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
