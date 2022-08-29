So It Goes: On Falling

My mother had a fall recently.
The fall placed her in hospital, where she remains for now, with two broken vertebrae. Ouch.
When you are 94, having a fall is a major incident.
My grandson fell over the other day. He got up, dusted himself off and kept playing with narry a whimper.
When you fall over when you're a child, it's no big deal.
Which brings me to my point.
At what point does 'falling over' become 'having a fall'?
When does that thing that happens almost daily for so many young children, become a big deal?
I ask this because I feel I am on the cusp.
And I have noticed that my friends increasingly talk about 'having a fall' in our various conversations.
Luckily for me, it hasn't come into my language significantly for me to make a definitive decision on which state of falling applies.
I would like to think that I still fall over - or better still that I never fall over (which is closer to the truth)
Last time this happened was when I fell down the stairs into our bedroom. We live on the side of a hill in a house that runs down that hill on three levels. Our bedroom is on the middle level, accessible from the top level by about five stairs and these are what I fell down one night, landing fairly indelicately at the bottom. In my defense, it was completely dark and I had chosen to wander the halls like some ghost and not put on any lights. My husband was asleep at the time and it was noted that despite the hefty bump and subsequent gasp, he did not stir. He could have got up in the morning to an actual ghost, it seems.
But instead, after thinking about thigh bones and knee bones and such and wondering just what was connected to what (it was the middle of the night), nothing serious happened.
The fall did make me re think a pending bone density scan and I decided that I didn't need one. Clearly my bones are made of stern stuff, sort of like Corelle cookware.
I dusted myself and walked away, similar to my grandson.
I hope that this can continue, just as I hope that Mum's broken back mends quickly and she too can dust herself off, get up and go back home.
