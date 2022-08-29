So It Goes: On Falling

Last time this happened was when I fell down the stairs into our bedroom. We live on the side of a hill in a house that runs down that hill on three levels. Our bedroom is on the middle level, accessible from the top level by about five stairs and these are what I fell down one night, landing fairly indelicately at the bottom. In my defense, it was completely dark and I had chosen to wander the halls like some ghost and not put on any lights. My husband was asleep at the time and it was noted that despite the hefty bump and subsequent gasp, he did not stir. He could have got up in the morning to an actual ghost, it seems.