So It Goes: Produce to plate

Every time I leave one of my friend's places, I come home with produce.
A bit of kale here, a lettuce there, a few hot eggs fresh from the hen.
Advertisement
And every time a friend comes to ours, they leave with lemons. Our lemons are the size of small rockmelons, and if you want a bit of juice out of them, expect at least a cup.
Our limes are the size of lemons and produce something similar per size/juice ratio. It's impressive.
Most of our lemons/limes loll about at the bottom of the tree until said friends pick them up from the ground and pop them into bags and take them home.
We've also grown a few pineapples of late, and without boasting too much, they are simply fantastic. I find it nothing short of miraculous that our fairly dry rocky soil can produce anything at all. But to do so with nothing but an abandoned pineapple top perilously placed in the soil tells me what can be achieved by doing absolutely nothing. The trick with the pineapples is to cut them just before the possums discover them, a delicate guessing game of green and yellow.
But I digress. I want to talk about the produce of friends. While our garden may produce the green of the pineapple and the lime, mine is no green thumb.
Ours thrive on neglect and it is simply good fortune that the produce is so prolific.
Our friends, on the other hand, have gardens that the ABC man who my husband calls the 'beard with eyes' would have plenty to talk about.
One particular friend has only produce in her back yard. No little flower beds for her. Instead you meander this way and that checking out lots of things that are green and orange and vegetable coloured, on your way to the chook run or the banana tree (nay plantation). It's like wandering through the main aisle of our fruit and vegetable store. Only hers are still on stalks and not packaged conveniently into kilo lots.
Another friend is a bit more spasmodic in her approach, but with each visit, we admire a myriad of crops and usually take home enough to make a frittata that could feed a family of 10.
We went to dinner the other night and our dinner companion gave me a posy of kale, regaling me with her story about air frying it into chips, without a great deal of success.
Nevertheless, I will probably try to do the same. For now, the kale is sitting in a vase of water, looking like the best posy in the world.
This harvest to plate is truly satisfying, especially when it is their harvest and my plate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.