So It Goes: Produce to plate

We've also grown a few pineapples of late, and without boasting too much, they are simply fantastic. I find it nothing short of miraculous that our fairly dry rocky soil can produce anything at all. But to do so with nothing but an abandoned pineapple top perilously placed in the soil tells me what can be achieved by doing absolutely nothing. The trick with the pineapples is to cut them just before the possums discover them, a delicate guessing game of green and yellow.