So It Goes: When they all leave

It started small.
First our accountant retired.
Advertisement
While this was a devastating blow, there was a point of redemption when he said that he would come into the office on Saturday mornings for a few of his favourite clients.
Luckily all of those cheap bottles of plonk we gave him for doing our tax every year paid off and we remained in this elite group.
We told him as we handed over another bottle that we had trouble finding one that was cheap enough for his taste and we might have to up the gift price by a dollar or two.
Anyone who didn't know us might not realise that the night before my husband and his friend scoffed down a $90 bottle, so we have our share of good vintages at home.
But it had become a bit of a mission with our accountant to find cheap bottles that still tasted good. It suited us and the tradition has continued. I hope it continues for as long as I put in a tax return. The idea of breaking in someone new is upsetting in the extreme.
And then my knee went bung and I went to book into my physiotherapist, in spite of his last damning observation that my knee was "stuffed".
But no, the office was closed and I later discovered that my wonderful physio (and his marvellous observations and stick drawings) had retired.
This time I found a physio fresh out of university, full of confidence that even bung knees and hips and other body parts could be fixed. (so far, so good).
I smiled at myself in the mirror. Was that a front tooth that was chipped?
I phoned the dentist and luckily got in, just in the nick of time. I lowered myself into the chair and would have sat bolt upright if it weren't for the dodgy knee when he told me that he too was retiring.
I swear he's younger than me, so what's he doing hanging up his white coat so early? Perhaps it was all that second hand happy gas that has caused him to keep his youthful good looks. Either way, the news was unexpected.
I told my husband we would have to find a new dentist, and quickly, given that I only visit the dentist when it is an emergency.
If that chip turns into a crack, which turns into a problem, who do I see in a hurry? Who will smile benevolently at me, ask questions that no one could answer with a mouthful of suckers and drills? Who else will give anaesthetic injections without any pain?
I must either smell, be extremely rude or just be plain old.
I wandered into my favourite music store and was offered by the owner a gift from the store for my long custom. My eyes narrowed. My knee twitched. I ran my tongue across my chipped tooth. She was selling and would be finishing there at the end of the month.
I think I need a new deoderant. Because surely old age has nothing to do with this.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.