The annual Redland City Mayoral Prayer Breakfast is back to recognise and support school chaplaincy programs with guest speakers to inspire Redland residents.
Last year's breakfast raised more than $30,000 which was shared between 21 state school chaplaincies in the Redlands region.
Mayor Karen Williams said chaplaincy programs benefited about 15,000 Redland students.
"Our school chaplains provide vital spiritual and emotional support not only to students, but also to local families and school staff, and it is important they are there when someone needs to reach out for support," she said.
The breakfast will include guest speaker Bill Hunter and special guest Alberto Campbell-Stains.
Mr Hunter spent more than 20 years as the chaplain for the Brisbane Broncos NRL team, the Queensland state coordinator for Sports Chaplaincy and was a chaplain in the police service.
He is coaching the Salvation Army's Papua New Guinea Marathon Hope and A Future project and is leading the God's Sports Arena in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.
Redland resident Mr Cambell-Staines is a paralympian who had represented both Australia and Jamaica in athletics.
He is an ambassador for the inaugural Virtus Oceania Asia Games which will be held in Brisbane in November, and he will compete in the 400m and 4x400m relay.
Cr Williams said the third annual Pastor Glen Gray Award will also be given at the breakfast to a Chaplain who goes above and beyond to support their students.
"Previous recipients include Grant Lea for his work supporting students at Dunwich State School and The Sycamore School in 2020, and Terry Keen for his inspirational and selfless work in his role as chaplain at Alexandra Hills State School in 2021," she said.
The breakfast will be held at the Alexandra Hills Hotel and Conference Centre Tuesday, October 25 from 7-8.45am. Tickets are $60 each with a limit of 10 people per table and bookings can be made at redland.qld.gov.au/mpb.
