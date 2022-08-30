Redlands councillor Paul Golle has made a plea for police to conduct a "blitz" on two parks in Thornlands amid a spate of reported anti-social incidents.
The second term councillor wrote in a letter to Police Minister Mark Ryan that recent incidents included arson, underage drinking, property destruction and youths setting off "explosive devices".
His comments come just weeks after a synthetic cricket pitch at William Stewart Park was covered in scorch marks during a senseless act of vandalism, leaving players and the community outraged.
Police were also called to a suburban street just a few kilometres from the park last week after a car went careering into a house during the early hours of the morning.
Cr Golle wrote that crime in the Redlands was on the rise and called for police to conduct a "covert" patrol at William Stewart Park and Thornlands Community Park with "intent" to arrest offenders.
He also claimed that councillors were being called "to act as law enforcement" and argued police resources could be used on educating people to report crimes.
"Residents don't seem to even understand that councillors have no authority over police and fail to call their state elected representatives for support," Cr Golle said.
"I am requesting that a proper blitz be undertaken in William Stewart Park and the Thornlands Community Park ...
"The below issues are not random and include arson, underage drinking, wilful destruction of property, break and enters and now explosives being used.
"Residents have suggested they are sometimes present in the park when youths blatantly set fire to council property or set off explosive devices, and generally exit the area out of fear."
Cr Golle referenced a resident's email in his correspondence to the Minister, saying actions needed to be taken to stop residents living in fear.
The resident, who lives behind William Stewart Park, wrote in their email that they had heard "a lot" of explosions at night and asked what was being done to control the "stupid behaviour".
"While I understand data suggests crime is on the decline, I refer to the email received and ask that officers speak with the resident please," Cr Golle wrote.
"I have spoken with the residents many times and despite the community being encouraged to report issues direct to police, its not happening ..."
Residents in the area complained last year about a series of anti-social issues, including graffiti, street fights, bad language, shoplifting and motorbikes racing in suburbia.
One resident said he would only take his children to William Stewart Park when it was quiet and also reported hearing "explosions" near the skate park.
Cr Golle urged residents at the time to report issues to police.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
