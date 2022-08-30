Redland City Bulletin

Queensland Cup season over for Wynnum Manly Seagulls after 42-18 loss to Burleigh Bears

August 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deine Mariner makes a run against Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park. Photo supplied

The Wynnum Manly Seagulls have had their Queensland Cup finals dream shattered in a final round blockbuster against minor premiers Burleigh.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.