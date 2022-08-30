The Wynnum Manly Seagulls have had their Queensland Cup finals dream shattered in a final round blockbuster against minor premiers Burleigh.
A win for the Seagulls would have confirmed their place in the top eight, but the Bears ran away with a 42-18 win to end Wynnum's season.
The two teams came onto the field early to mark QRL's Turn To Me Round, which encouraged viewers to turn to a mate to speak about any trouble they may be experiencing.
The players donned blue socks and stood arm-in-arm before kickoff.
It was a fiery start to the game, with the intensity maintained throughout the first half, as both teams knew what was at stake.
Wynnum Manly were denied a couple of tries early on and failed to capitalize on their dominant field position.
Burleigh opened the scoring in the 13th minute, only for Matt Lyons to counter in the 18th minute, helping push the Seagulls to a 6-4 lead.
Lyons added another eight minutes later from a Sam Scarlett kick to extend the Seagulls lead to 12-4.
The game completely changed in the 37th minute when Falakiko Manu was sent from the field for a high tackle.
The Bears scored off the ensuing set to bring the score to 12-8, with the Seagulls maintaining a four-point advantage at the break.
The weight of possession and the extra number on the field told in the second half as Burleigh scored multiple tries out wide.
Seagulls players TC Robati and Max Elliott were injured in the first and did not return in the second, leaving two players on the bench and 12 on the field.
Wynnum Manly fought hard with their season on the line, and Sam Scarlett was able to score a consolation try in the final minutes.
Burleigh ended up running away with the match 42-18, with the Seagulls left to wonder what could have been with a full strength side.
The Seagulls have missed the top eight and will look to rebuild in the off-season with new coach Matthew Head taking over from November 1.
