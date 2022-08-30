A bioenergy facility at Redland City Council's former Birkdale landfill site has be heralded as a success after generating more than 68 million kilowatt hours of renewable electricity across its lifespan.
Redlands Mayor Karen Williams said the generator had done a remarkable job for more than 12 years, with declining gas flows leading to its shutdown in October.
Cr Williams said the LMS Energy facility, commissioned in April 2010, had significantly reduced the former landfill's impact on the environment.
She said the facility had saved the equivalent of 779,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, equivalent to taking 313,000 Australian cars off the road for a year.
"The site's 85 gas wells have captured more than 76 million cubic metres of biogas in their time, equivalent to destroying 15,000 Olympic-size swimming pools of potentially harmful methane," Cr Williams said.
"This has had the same impact as growing nearly 13 million trees for 10 years, a remarkable result.
"However, biogas flows at the landfill, which was capped by council in 2015-16, have been declining over the years, meaning there is a reduced capacity for LMS Energy to turn it into electricity.
"While power generation will end, what methane gas continues to be produced at the site will still be captured and destroyed under this vital climate initiative."
LMS Energy general manager Matthew Falzon said methane was a potent greenhouse gas and its destruction reduced the impact of the 27 million tonnes of waste Australians sent to landfill each year.
"While landfills exist, it's vital that the potent greenhouse gases that they produce are captured and converted into clean, renewable energy, or destroyed," he said.
"The success of the Birkdale Bioenergy Facility shows that when it comes to renewable energy, not even waste is being wasted anymore."
Mr Falzon said the loss of power generation capacity was normal for a closed landfill, as biogas levels generally peaked in the year after a landfill was capped before slowly declining as waste further decomposed.
"Each year, LMS Energy's 55 Australian landfill sites collectively generate 600,000 megawatt hours of baseload renewable energy, enough to power 100,000 homes each day," he said.
"A majority of LMS projects are based in regional communities, such as Redlands Coast, boosting regional development, jobs and manufacturing."
The Birkdale site was a disused quarry before being used for landfill, with more than a million tonnes of waste buried at the site over its lifespan.
