Birkdale bioenergy facility makes 'remarkable' environmental impact over more than a decade

August 30 2022 - 9:00pm
LMS Energy ran the Bioenergy facility at Birkdale. File image

A bioenergy facility at Redland City Council's former Birkdale landfill site has be heralded as a success after generating more than 68 million kilowatt hours of renewable electricity across its lifespan.

