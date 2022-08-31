A small foreshore park on Russell Island near a popular boat launch site and camping ground is set to undergo a $400,000 spring transformation.
Redland City Council has announced it will upgrade Lions Boulevard Park with new play equipment, two shelters, paths, sandstone seating and a double barbecue.
The playground - which is forecast to open in time for the warmer spring months - will feature a pirate ship, basket swing and slide.
Works are expected to continue at the site throughout September, subject to weather conditions and contractor resourcing.
Mayor Karen Williams said the upgrade would improve the marketability of the park and campground.
"Council contractors will be installing exciting new play equipment, complete with a basket swing, springer toy and a slide," she said.
"There will also be themed elements that encourage children to use all their senses, a pirate ship play unit and a crow's nest climber to make it a fun space for families."
The state government is making a $95,400 contribution to the improvements through its Fishing Infrastructure Grants Program.
Cr Mark Edwards said the new features were predicted to be ready in time for warmer weather during October.
"This will be a great spot to enjoy a short camp or family day out, with the upgrade also including connecting paths to the key facilities, sandstone block seating, two new shelters with table settings, water bubbler and an equal access double barbecue," he said.
"The existing dog-off leash areas will be better defined with bollards and sign."
Cr Williams hoped the improvements, worth about $400,000, would also increase the number of visitors to the island.
"This park is located between Sandy Beach and a boat launching area, making it ideal for recreational fishing and boating activities with access to Moreton Bay," she said.
Lions Boulevard Park has a waterfront camping area of two turfed sites located toward its northern end.
It is the only council-run camping facility in the Redlands and can be booked through redland.qld.gov.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
