Redland City Bulletin

Upgraded play equipment among improvements planned for Russell Island park

By Jordan Crick
August 31 2022 - 5:00am
New play equipment is included in a major upgrade planned for Lions Boulevard Park on Russell Island. File image/supplied

A small foreshore park on Russell Island near a popular boat launch site and camping ground is set to undergo a $400,000 spring transformation.

