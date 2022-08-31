Redland City Bulletin

Redlands bus driver, 65, allegedly caught drink-driving after school run

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 31 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bus driver has allegedly blown over the limit after an afternoon school run on North Stradbroke Island. File image

A Redlands bus driver has allegedly blown over the legal alcohol limit after finishing an afternoon school run on North Stradbroke Island.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.