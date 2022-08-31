A Redlands bus driver has allegedly blown over the legal alcohol limit after finishing an afternoon school run on North Stradbroke Island.
Police say the 65-year-old Amity man was pulled over on Friday and allegedly returned a reading of 0.079 on a roadside breath test.
He has been charged with drink-driving and is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court later this month.
Police say they received information about the driver which led to the bus being pulled over on Ballow Road at 3.35pm.
It is alleged the man had just completed the school run from Dunwich Primary School to Amity.
Bus drivers are not permitted behind the wheel with alcohol in their system and must maintain a zero reading, much like learner and provisional drivers.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan slammed the man's behaviour as "selfish and outrageous".
"Parents and carers place a level of trust in bus drivers to transport their children safely, to drink-drive just blows that trust out the water," he said.
Police have dished out multiple fines after passengers in two vehicles travelling on a North Stradbroke Island beach were allegedly caught hanging out of the car windows.
A New South Wales visitor was also charged with drink-driving when police intercepted the vehicles at Flinders Beach on Sunday morning.
The 27-year-old allegedly blew 0.062 on a roadside breath test, while police dished out several $1078 fines and issued demerit points for passengers failing to wear seatbelts.
Police say passengers in two vehicles had their upper bodies hanging out of the windows and were waving their hands in the air while travelling along the beach.
All drivers were breath tested at the scene but only the 27-year-old returned a positive result.
Sergeant Darren Scanlan said reckless behaviour would always attract police attention.
"Ironically, the driver's baseball cap had the word d***head emblazoned across it, and in this instance, I would have to agree," he said.
The Ocean Shores man will have to return to the Redlands for his court appearance at Cleveland later this month.
Police say the man told officers that alcohol was still in his system from a late night of drinking.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
