In sickness and in health is more than just a vow for a Victoria Point couple showing nothing can come between their 47 year romance.
Bill and Coleen Harris met on a blind date in 1975. Coleen was a successful piano teacher and Bill worked in cars and trades.
Advertisement
Mr Harris, 77, has cared for Coleen since she was diagnosed with dementia 15-years-ago.
She continued to live independently at home with support from her husband and Bolton Clarke home care services but moved into residential aged care three years ago.
Mr Harris continues to live independently with home care support but visits Coleen regularly and works to build connections and join social activities to live a fulfilled life.
"Quite often the husband is the last person to know they aren't well because as a couple they spend so much time together," he said.
"When she was first diagnosed it wasn't so bad - it is progressive, and you see little changes.
"Early intervention is the key to staying on top of things - it can be very emotional, draining and hard as a carer, but little things like prompting can help the person keep doing things independently."
Mr Harris has even taken up poetry to help with the transition.
He said the support of the Bolton Clarke home care team with general nurses and others who specialise in dementia made a major difference to helping them continue to live their lives.
"They're marvellous," Mr Harris said.
"I couldn't talk more highly of the team - they have made a huge difference for us and still do."
Dementia impacts almost half a million Australians and almost 1.6 million care for those affected.
Early signs of dementia can include memory loss, changes in planning or problem-solving abilities, trouble understanding visual cues like faces, depth and space, social withdrawal and mood changes.
Those concerned they or a loved one may be impacted by dementia should consult with a doctor for advice and support.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.