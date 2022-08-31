The Redlands is set to turn gold on Thursday as the city celebrates Australia's national floral emblem, the wattle plant.
Events are being held across Redlands Coast for National Wattle Day, including tree planting and displays to recognise the iconic plant.
Mayor Karen Williams said wattles were proudly displayed throughout the city.
"Council often plants wattles in its parks, reserves and near roads for their beauty and aroma," Cr Williams said.
"They are also sometimes planted in erosion-prone areas as wattles can reduce the rate of soil erosion, control sediment, promote water quality and filter stormwater runoff."
To celebrate the day Council facilitated wattle tree planting at Mount Cotton State School and will hold a talk and display at Redlands IndigiScapes Centre September 1.
Deputy Mayor Julie Talty joined Mount Cotton State School students in their tree planting recently.
"Over thousands of years Indigenous people used the wood from wattles to make shelters, weapons and implements," Cr Talty said.
"Wattles are particularly important to our bushland as they take atmospheric nitrogen and turn it into available nitrogen in the soil, which acts as a fertiliser.
"Here on Redlands Coast we have a local Indigenous wattle, the Eprapah wattle, which is currently in flower, and it was the chosen wattle for the school planting activity.
"The school community will be able to appreciate these wattles for years to come when they all come out in bloom."
The IndigiScapes event will include a talk by Wattle Day Association Committee Vice President Mike Gilmour, a wattle display including native tube stock plants, colouring-in templates for children, and the opportunity to make a wattle corsage.
There will also be tasting opportunities, with wattle seed biscuits, muffins and chai lattes available on the IndigiCafe menu.
