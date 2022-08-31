Redland City Bulletin

Council denies plans to change road speeds despite MP claims

By Emily Lowe
Updated September 1 2022 - 12:55am, first published August 31 2022 - 9:00pm
Mayor Karen Williams has denied claims by Capalaba MP Don Brown that speed limits on unsigned roads in the Redlands could be dropped. File pictures.

Redland City Council has denied any claims that unsigned road speeds in the city could be dropped from 50km/h to 40km/h despite Capalaba MP Don Brown criticising alleged plans in parliament.

