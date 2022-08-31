Redland City Council has denied any claims that unsigned road speeds in the city could be dropped from 50km/h to 40km/h despite Capalaba MP Don Brown criticising alleged plans in parliament.
Mayor Karen Williams slammed Mr Brown for using parliamentary privilege to "bully" her.
Labor MP Don Brown said in parliament that Redland City Council had approached the department of main roads for two meetings about dropping all local government unsigned roads from 50km/h to 40km/h speed limits.
If the change were made, Redlands would be the first council in Queensland to lower the speed limits.
Mr Brown said the community would suffer if changes were made and that it was a road safety campaign orchestrated by the Mayor.
"This broad-brush approach for the whole of the city, for the first time in the state, would mean slower roads for residents, slower trips and more time in traffic," he said.
"If implemented, the cost of this roll out across the city would be $12 million.
"I think residents deserve to know this plan. They need to know where it is coming from... Is there a need for it? Have there been any reports? What are the accident levels?"
A Redland City Council spokesperson said it had not discussed plans to lower speed limits.
"There are no plans by Redland City Council to lower the speed limit on unsigned local roads from 50km to 40km," they said.
"Council continually monitors speed levels on local roads and works with residents regarding any concerns about the speed limits."
Cr Williams criticised Mr Brown for making comments about it under parliamentary privilege and not approaching the council about the issue beforehand.
"The state member could better spend taxpayers' dollars investing in upgrading Redland's congested state roads rather than conjuring up fairy tales on who changes speed limits to satisfy his long-term fixation on bullying, intimidating and impugning councillors under the protection of parliamentary privilege."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
