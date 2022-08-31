Police have charged eight Redlands residents and a Logan man after seizing drugs, a BMW and more than $20,000 cash as part of a 12-month operation.
Operation Tango Eel was launched to target cocaine and methylamphetamine distribution in Redlands and greater Brisbane.
Bayside Criminal Investigation Branch detectives have charged nine people from suburbs including Thornlands, Wellington Point, Cleveland, Capalaba and Bahrs Scrub.
Offences include drug trafficking, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing tainted property.
Police seized about 1.1 kilograms of cocaine, 1.1 kilograms of methylamphetamine, 263 grams of MDMA, $22,166 in cash and a 2017 BMW.
Detectives carried out several search warrants on properties and vehicles across the Redlands and greater Brisbane during the 12-month operation.
Police footage shows one car being pulled over at a Mount Cotton petrol station and raids on homes in suburbia.
All nine alleged offenders are due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court over the next two months.
Those charged and their alleged offences:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
