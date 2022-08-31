Wellington Point man, 47: charged with eleven offences including three counts of drug trafficking, five counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing a relevant substance.

Thornlands woman, 44: charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Thornlands man, 42: charged with two counts of drug trafficking and two counts of possessing a dangerous drug. He was remanded in custody and is due to reappear before Cleveland Magistrates Court on October 6.

Cleveland man, 21: charged with eleven offences including four counts of drug trafficking and four counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Cleveland man, 23: charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing a restricted drug.

Cleveland man, 21: charged with three counts of drug trafficking and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Bahrs Scrub man, 42: charged with one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Capalaba woman, 41: charged with one count of possessing tainted property.