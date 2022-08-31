Redland City Bulletin
Nine charged after drugs seized during major police operation in Redlands

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:01am
Police have made a major drug bust after a 12-month operation in Redlands and greater Brisbane. Video by Queensland Police

Police have charged eight Redlands residents and a Logan man after seizing drugs, a BMW and more than $20,000 cash as part of a 12-month operation.

