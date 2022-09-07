Mt Cotton
The Mt Cotton Hall Committee runs an Old Time/New Vogue dance on the third Saturday of each month at the Mt Cotton Hall from 7.30pm. $10 entry, beginners and experienced dances welcome. Contact 3206 7617.
Advertisement
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
Alexandra Hills
Live music at Alex Hills Hotel, 9pm Fridays and Saturdays.
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Cleveland
Redland Bushwalkers cater for a range of fitness and skill levels. Non-members wanting to find out more are welcome at the Lions Hall Cleveland Wednesday, September 14 from 7pm for the next meeting.
Cleveland
The Old SchoolHouse Gallery Community Morning Tea is on September 17 from 10am-12pm. Find out about memberships and chat with artists. RSVP to info@oldschoolhousegallery.org.au or leave a message on 3821 2419.
Thornlands
Try Bridge with a six week course from the Redlands Bridge Club at Pinklands Sporting Complex. Cost $50, contact Nigel on 0419 642 498 or redlandsbridgeclub@bigpond.com.
Cleveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts weekly activities including table tennis every Tuesday from 4.15-7pm. $5 for members, $10 for non-members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.