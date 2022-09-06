Property details:
Capalaba
Be impressed and excited the moment you enter the gated tree-lined grounds of this grand two storey executive family residence.
This private paradise is set on a 6000 square metre fully fenced parcel of land, an idyllic sanctuary tucked away in a quiet street.
Enjoy beautiful mature flora, admire the wildlife, have a game of tennis, relax in the Balinese Pavilions with family and friends or take a dip in the luxurious pool.
Cleverly designed to blend luxury living with family friendly functionality, you will be captivated by the expansive space and the multitude of living and entertaining areas graced with all the luxuries you would come to expect of a property of this calibre.
Enter a grand foyer with spiralling staircase and seven globe chandelier.
There are formal and informal living/dining spaces plus media/pool room and a lounge room fireplace.
Six bedrooms or five plus a large study ensures there's room for all.
The gourmet kitchen is stunning with Caesarstone benchtops, ducted rangehood with LED lighting and a breakfast bar.
Park anywhere with seven vehicle accommodation, ideal for the tradie or hobbyist.
Further features include a flood lit full sized tennis or basketball court, solar power, air-conditioning and motion sensored yard lighting.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
