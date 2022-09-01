IT'S without doubt that we're living longer and there are more seniors than ever who are competing in sports well into their seventies and eighties.
And I don't just mean a social hit at the local golf club (though this is great!), I mean elite athletes, competing at an international level.
Take Victoria Point octogenarian Pio Bunin for example. He is undoubtedly one of the best track and field athletes in the world and he proves it's never too late to try something new.
In April Pio competed at the Australian Masters Athletic (AMA) Championships, his first national competition since COVID-19.
There, he competed in eight events and won Bronze in the 400m run, Silver in 60m, 100m, 200m runs and the men's 4x400m relay.
He took the top prizes for long jump, 80m hurdles and 200m hurdles and broke the Queensland Masters Record in the men's 80-85 80m hurdles with a time of 19.2 sec.
This, and the fact that Pio only started running just ten years ago. Yes - at 70!
