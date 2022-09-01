A North Stradbroke Island pub-goer has been slapped with a $287 fine after allegedly urinating in a garden while in full view of police and the public.
Police were called to the Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel about 7.20pm last Thursday and arrived to find that staff had evicted two women from the premises for vaping in the beer garden.
It is at this point that a 20-year-old woman from Gladstone is alleged to have urinated in a garden while leaning on the pub's neon sign.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan slammed the behaviour as it had taken place near toilets.
"She tried to justify her behaviour by saying she did it in the garden, but I am sure the plants didn't appreciate it," he said.
A 23-year-old man has also been hit with a hefty fine after allegedly abusing officers when asked to move on from the same hotel in an incident only two days later.
Police say the Ipswich man will be forced to cough up $1149 for creating a public nuisance and failing to leave a licenced premises.
Officers were patrolling Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel about 8.45pm on Saturday, August 27 when they reportedly saw the man arguing with security at the pub.
Police say the man was arrested after he began calling officers derogatory names when asked to leave the premises.
Sergeant Scanlan said the man only needed to walk away to avoid arrest.
"He thought he was 10-foot tall and bullet proof," Sergeant Scanlan said.
"He quickly found out he wasn't."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
