Redland City Bulletin

Hefty fines dished out to pair at North Stradbroke Island pub after separate police incidents

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 1 2022 - 5:00am
Pub patrons have been fined after separate incidents at the Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel.

A North Stradbroke Island pub-goer has been slapped with a $287 fine after allegedly urinating in a garden while in full view of police and the public.

