Redland City Bulletin

Soroptimist International Bayside hosts 25th Women's Voice event

EL
By Emily Lowe
September 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quandamooka artist Delvene Cockatoo-Collins will speak at Women's Voice 25. Picture supplied.

Soroptimist International Bayside will host four inspirational female speakers for the 25th time at the Women's Voices event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.