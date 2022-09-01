Soroptimist International Bayside will host four inspirational female speakers for the 25th time at the Women's Voices event.
The theme for this year's event is Looking Forward, Looking Back' and two former speakers will reflect on how things have changed throughout their careers at the Wynnum Manly Leagues Club Monday October 24 from 6pm.
Quandamooka artist Delvene Cockatoo-Collins spoke at the first Women's Voices in 1995 as the winner of the first Miss Aboriginal Australia.
Tori van der Donk is the founding Partner of Aegis Business Services, the 2021 winner of the Redlands Coast Business Excellence Awards, and spoke at the 1997 Women's Voices event as a young engineer.
The event will also feature talks from two young women with bright futures ahead.
Artist and fashion designer Kirstyn Haynes has produced a documentary about her grandfather, a prominent elder, oral historian and peacemaker who was part of the Stolen Generations.
Student and activist Isabelle Treasure was the co-recipient of the Young Citizen of the Year at the Redlands Coast Australia Day Awards 2022.
Audience members will have the opportunity to ask the panel of speakers questions in a discussion on the night.
Soroptomist International is also reaching out to former guest speakers to find out what they have been doing since they spoke at the event in a website compilation called "Where are they now?"
If you have been a past speaker, know of one or would like to more about Women's Voices 25 contact sibayside@siswp.org.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
