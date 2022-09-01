A group of bayside paddlers are working to get more people involved with canoe and kayak sports in the region with an affordable club for recreational and competitive paddling.
The Wynnum Redlands Canoe Club based at Thorneside was established about 50 years ago and is run mostly by a group of dedicated volunteers.
Club Commodore Beth Brook said the club had about 100 members and plenty of opportunities to grow as the years go on.
She said he favourite thing about paddling was the peace and serenity on the water.
"We like getting out in the water. It's a social environment. It's de-stressing exercise. When you're in the environment that you care about and you're doing something you're passionate about it is so beautiful," she said.
Ms Brook said the Redlands was a secret paradise for paddlers.
"Before I joined, I lived just across the river in Lota and I bought my own canoe so that I could go paddling and nobody told me about this area because it's not well known, but it's a hidden gem," she said.
"I like to get out early so I can take photos."
Ms Brook said paddling was not just a leisure activity for some and the club had competitive members who had represented Australia in paddling.
"We have some very keen, very well experienced paddlers and they run training sessions early in the morning. I get here at first light and I see them packing up saying I'm late," she said.
Ms Brook said the club had a goal to get more young people involved with paddling by getting more schools involved.
"There are not many young people involved with paddling and if you compare it to more popular sports like swimming, some kids could have a real opportunity to go far with paddling," she said.
"I want to have that opportunity open up to them.
"In terms of the events there's whitewater rafting, there's sprints, marathons, there's slalom and canoe waterpolo which are all disciplines that the kids could get into.
"We're looking at ways that we can set up flat water slalom because you've got to learn the basic skills before you can take them into whitewater."
Ms Brook said the club had some good methods in place to get people involved while making the sport affordable for everyone.
Boats can be hired out to members for $2 to save paddlers and their families forking out money to buy their own boats and they can be taken away on longer trips for just $15 a day.
Joining fees for adults are $200 annually which covers membership and insurance.
The club also has social benefits including weekend and holiday get aways and school holiday activities along with come and try days, which have recently been on hold due to COVID and recent flooding.
For more information or to get involved with the Wynnum Redlands Canoe Club email wynnumcc@yahoo.com.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
