Redland City Bulletin

Canoe Club makes paddling affordable and fun for Redlands

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated September 1 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 9:00pm
Wynnum Redlands Canoe Club members explore during high tide. Picture by Beth Brook.

A group of bayside paddlers are working to get more people involved with canoe and kayak sports in the region with an affordable club for recreational and competitive paddling.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

