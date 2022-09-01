Redland City Bulletin

Redlands, Logan suburbs chosen to trial early fault detection devices ahead of storm season

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:06am, first published 5:00am
Energex crews were installing early fault detection devices on Woodlands Drive at Mount Cotton on Thursday. Photo by Jordan Crick

Select areas in Redlands and Logan will trial early fault detection devices designed to alert Energex crews to network issues before customers are affected.

