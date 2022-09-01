Select areas in Redlands and Logan will trial early fault detection devices designed to alert Energex crews to network issues before customers are affected.
Temporary traffic lights were in place at Woodlands Drive near Sirromet Wines on Thursday morning as crews carried out works in the area.
An Energex spokeswoman said eight early fault detection devices would be installed in Redlands and Logan, including at Carbrook and Cornubia.
"The devices are designed to work in pairs and monitor differences in load and voltages," she said.
"Variations may indicate a potential fault, so crews can respond and circumvent an unplanned outage.
"This work is part of a trial of early fault detection devices, which will alert Energex to potential network issues so they can be resolved before they impact customers."
Energex said planned works on Woodlands Drive at Mount Cotton were due to take place between 8am and 2pm on Thursday, affecting 23 customers.
"It is the next step in attempting to prevent outages before they occur," an Energex spokesman said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
