Phil Carse celebrates milestone game with elimination final win against Noosa

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Phil Carse notched a win during his 50th game in charge of the Redland-Victoria Point Sharks men's side. Photo supplied

Redland-Victoria Point Sharks stalwart Phil Carse has celebrated his milestone game in charge of the men's side with a 14-point elimination final win over Noosa.

