Redland-Victoria Point Sharks stalwart Phil Carse has celebrated his milestone game in charge of the men's side with a 14-point elimination final win over Noosa.
Carse, who played more than 170 games for the club and has also coached interstate, said the 50-match milestone had crept up on him.
"To coach 50 games has been good, but it has been a bit of a turbulent journey since I got back because we had the COVID shutdown year," he said.
"We missed a whole season in 2020 and half a season last year. We have gone from being in the NEAFL, to having that comp scrapped with COVID, and now coming back to the QAFL.
"I think coming back has been fantastic for our club. It has been a really full-on three or four years, but I have loved every moment of it."
The Sharks are within two wins of a grand final berth and will continue their pursuit when they return home to Totally Workwear Park this Saturday for a semi-final showdown against Palm Beach Currumbin.
"I think the loyalty of this group has been terrific. You can see that they want to stick together and achieve something together, so that is what we're hoping for," Carse said.
"We had heaps of our juniors out there watching [last week's game] so hopefully that has inspired them to want to be senior players in the future."
Fellow club veteran and two-time Medallist Adrian Williams also celebrated a milestone on the weekend, racking up 150 senior games for the club.
Carse said he was a stand-out during what was a high intensity clash.
"We started the game exceptionally well. I think we kicked six of the first seven goals," he said.
"It was a really pleasing start, but then we probably dropped our intensity a little bit after that.
"Noosa got back into the contest and took advantage of kicking with the wind.
"It was a good quality, high intensity game in the second half. Credit to our boys, they were calm and composed in the big moments and stood up when it mattered."
Reflecting on his career to date, Carse said one of the challenges of coaching was leaving players out of the team.
"There is only so many spots in a side so having those conversations with guys is always tough, because you want to see everyone on your list succeed," he said.
"By the same token, it is always great to see guys step up and be rewarded when they are in really good form."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
