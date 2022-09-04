YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters support and oppose whitewater centre

I was intrigued to read this morning an article quoting the Mayor of Redland City who is relying on hope to fund the Birkdale Community Precinct. This hope, it appears, also extends to the long-term operational funding of the Whitewater centre, although it appears the construction funding for the latter is covered.
I believe that the most important issue here is to disentangle the financial parameters relating to the Whitewater facility from those of the community precinct. It appears to me that there has been a studied effort made to blend the two aspects of the project at every turn.
Whilst I am not in favour of some of the uses proposed for the Birkdale lands, if a majority of the community believe it is the best use of the land then I respect their views so long as long-term business case stacks up.
If the Whitewater Centre cannot be shown to be profitable, the people of the Redlands need to understand the risk going forward, and be honestly consulted about their views prior to work starting. The remainder of the proposal could surely go ahead fuelled by the same hope outlined by the mayor, and stand or fall on its financial merits.
If the city of greater Sydney with 6 million residents struggles to make the Penrith facility break even, what are the chances of Redland City doing so without a major partner pledging to underwrite a large part of the operational costs well into the future - Doug Cox, Thornlands.
The BCP is a unique Parcel of green space in Birkdale. The Mayor uses the word hope, which is a very grey area with costs. A project of this magnitude needs to have firm costs and breakdowns, funding and operational costs long term.
As the Mayor is making a comparison to Southbank when it was developed, the geography is completely different, with Southbank and Restaurants located along the Brisbane River. We feel the basic infrastructure from Council will be pushed back even further if this BCP goes ahead. Just my thoughts on the matter - Maria Sealy, Victoria Point.
This could be such an opportunity, not only for future Athletes, but rescue training, education. It was a farm, so lets not jump up and down too much about wildlife displacement. - Garry Goodey, North Stradbroke Island.
I have a 13 year old autistic son and I am also a disabled person. My number one concern right now, is about his future here on the Redlands Coast. When the news of the BCP was released, I huge wave of relief came over me. I was beginning to lose hope - our young people are our greatest export and I was worried there wasn't going to be educational pathways, employment opportunities, a vibrant business community or a community of young people who could simply enjoy our wonderful coastal lifestyle. I was concerned for his mental and physical health and the lack of opportunities to access our coastline to meet these needs. The BCP changed that. Not only is there an opportunity for him to be involved in a world class event whether it's volunteering, working or in some other capacity, there is a new space for people to come together, to have new experiences, to remember our Redlands identity with restored historical places, and the opportunity to improve other areas in our community. Employment, inclusion, and a sense of belonging are taken for granted by those who experience it so easily. But places like BCP improve quality of life and our well-being above all else. I can't wait - Cindy Corrie, Ormiston.
We have lived in Redland Bay for eleven years now.We chose this area as it was far enough out of the city to enjoy a quieter lifestyle.This meant no city hustle and bustle and definitely no aircraft noise.I agree with other local residents that the flight paths should not be changed. People knowingly bought in those suburbs that are affected. If they don't like it then they can always move to a different suburb - Kerry Daley, Redland Bay.
People in the Redlands are totally opposed to any change in flight paths that would encroach our peaceful area. We have chosen to live away from the city for obvious reasons. Keep the noise where it has been for decades. Don't bring noise pollution to our area - Bernie Wash, Alexandra Hills.
I am speaking for people aged 70-80 years onwards in regards to what we see in the papers and TV - Fire, Floods, Earthquakes and other disasters. My thoughts are that Mother Nature is not happy. History tells us that the early peoples on Earth thought everything came from Heaven, from the rain god, the lightening god, the wind god. The Egyptians even built the pyramids with thought to getting closer to Heaven.
Now comes the problem of 'Climate Change'... but wait, we have fixes: Wind Farms and Solar Panels although each having a use by/replacement date, almost like DVDs being replaced by USBs. The fact is that the trees have been removed to build the above including cities and skyscrapers. Trees are our oxygen of life.
Our First Nation friends knew how to prevent bushfires by burning the undergrowth. As a matter of fact, they could make fire - no matches or magnifying glass, just friction. We rest our case; the era we were brought up in was the best to live in - Now lost forever. We feel for the next and future generations and hope that they can cope with their 'New World'. It will definitely be different from ours - Norm Dean.
