YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters support and oppose whitewater centre

I have a 13 year old autistic son and I am also a disabled person. My number one concern right now, is about his future here on the Redlands Coast. When the news of the BCP was released, I huge wave of relief came over me. I was beginning to lose hope - our young people are our greatest export and I was worried there wasn't going to be educational pathways, employment opportunities, a vibrant business community or a community of young people who could simply enjoy our wonderful coastal lifestyle. I was concerned for his mental and physical health and the lack of opportunities to access our coastline to meet these needs. The BCP changed that. Not only is there an opportunity for him to be involved in a world class event whether it's volunteering, working or in some other capacity, there is a new space for people to come together, to have new experiences, to remember our Redlands identity with restored historical places, and the opportunity to improve other areas in our community. Employment, inclusion, and a sense of belonging are taken for granted by those who experience it so easily. But places like BCP improve quality of life and our well-being above all else. I can't wait - Cindy Corrie, Ormiston.

