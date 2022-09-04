Redland City Bulletin
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Redlands readers support and oppose whitewater centre

September 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters support and oppose whitewater centre

Hope for Birkdale Precinct

I was intrigued to read this morning an article quoting the Mayor of Redland City who is relying on hope to fund the Birkdale Community Precinct. This hope, it appears, also extends to the long-term operational funding of the Whitewater centre, although it appears the construction funding for the latter is covered.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.