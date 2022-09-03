Redland City Bulletin

Macleay Island woman, 27, charged after allegedly spraying drink at mum and toddler outside shop

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Macleay Island woman is set to face court after allegedly spraying a can of drink at a mum and toddler.

A Macleay Island woman will face court charged with assault after allegedly spraying a can of drink at a mother and her toddler.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.