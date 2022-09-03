A Macleay Island woman will face court charged with assault after allegedly spraying a can of drink at a mother and her toddler.
Police say the 27-year-old woman also verbally abused the mother, who was holding her one-year-old son at the time, outside a Macleay Island shop on Friday, August 12.
Advertisement
The alleged offender was arrested on Thursday and charged with common assault. She is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court later this month.
Another Macleay Island woman is due to face a Magistrate during September after police allege she verbally abused a pedestrian walking a dog.
The 20-year-old was issued a notice to appear on Thursday after the alleged public nuisance incident took place outside her home on Monday, August 8.
Police say the woman verbally abused a 66-year-old woman who was walking a dog past the property.
The pair were not known to each other.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.