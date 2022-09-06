Alert: koalas on the move Advertising Feature

This healthy mum and joey were spotted navigating their way through backyards in Thornlands in August. Photo by Colin Noyes.

Koala breeding season is now underway and Redlands Coast residents are urged to be on the lookout for koalas who are on the move looking for love.

Koalas are more active during the breeding season, which occurs between August and December.

They are most active at night but they will move around during the day if they are disturbed, if they are too hot, too cold or simply to find a new feed tree.

Whether near busy streets or in quiet backyards, koalas will use a variety of trees in their travels as important stepping stones in their passage across the urban environment.

Blake and Benson, two well-known ambassador koalas, have a home range in a local koala safe neighbourhood and are often found using trees alongside busy roads in the area.

During breeding season you may notice Blake, Benson and their friends becoming more vocal.



If you hear males communicating through a variety of calls consisting of low-pitched bellows and grunts it is a positive sign koalas are nearby.

Throughout this time, it is important that residents are alert to koalas on roads and moving through their properties.



Benson, now a healthy koala, was lucky to return after a vehicle strike earlier this year.

Residents should add pool and fence escapes to ensure their yards are koala-friendly, and secure their pets at night and when out walking.

Keep your distance if you see a koala, allowing it to move about freely unless the animal is in immediate danger.

If you spot a sick or injured koala, call the Redlands 24-hour Wildlife Rescue Service on 3833 4031.

The most important action residents can take to help improve the health and wellbeing of the local koala population is to join Redlands Coast Koala Watch.

Council and its research partners rely on the community to help keep track of local koalas by reporting all sightings while they are going about their everyday outdoor activities.

The information gathered through Koala Watch is used to develop koala conservation actions, help reduce the incidence of sick and injured koalas, and improve local koala mapping.

In August, a koala mum and joey were spotted navigating their way through backyards in Thornlands.



The Redlands 24-hour Wildlife Rescue Service was called and they were given a clean bill of health.



The sighting was reported to Redlands Coast Koala Watch.