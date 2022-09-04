Energex is urging greater safety for workers as statistics reveal an alarmingly high number of dog-related incidents have taken place across south-east Queensland this year, including in Redlands and Logan.
Data released to the Redland City Bulletin and Jimboomba Times shows incidents have been logged at Redland Bay, Jimboomba, Logan Village and Meadowbrook.
Advertisement
Energex says 28 per cent of the 88 dog-related encounters recorded across the state so far in 2022 have taken place in the south-east corner, with a further 45 per cent recorded in the northern region.
All told, 23 cases required first aid, eight needed medical treatment, one person was hospitalised and there were 56 "close calls".
Energex recently launched an appeal calling on people to secure their dogs after a pit bull attack was reported on a meter reader in Townsville.
Executive general manager customer Michael Dart said the dog jumped the fence and bit the meter reader, leaving behind a "shocking wound".
He said the incident took place soon after the dog's owner assured the meter reader it was safe to enter the property.
"It reinforces our appeals to dog owners to take the community's safety seriously and ensure their pets cannot jump or dig underneath fences, bust down doors or escape from their enclosures," Mr Dart said.
Mr Dart said owners needed to pitch in to stop meter readers, power workers and other people from being attacked or feeling threatened by dogs.
"We're asking you to take stock of how well your dog is secured when someone is just trying to do their job at your property, whether it's reading or installing a meter, inspecting your electrical service wire or delivering a parcel," Mr Dart said.
"If you walked a mile in a meter reader's shoes, going door-to-door on daily rounds, you would understand how even a close encounter with a dog can leave them feeling vulnerable and unsafe in certain yards, streets and neighbourhoods."
An Energex spokeswoman said Logan City Council had been supportive of the campaign for dog owners to keep their pets secure.
Mr Dart urged customers to ensure providers like Energex and Ergon were aware if there was a dog on their property.
"If you take precautions to ensure that your dog is restrained or securely separated from the work area on your property, and we can verify that, our meter readers and customer service crews can safely enter and get the job done," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.