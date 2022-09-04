Redland City Bulletin

Energex campaign aims to protect workers as Redlands, Logan record dog incidents

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 4 2022 - 5:00am
A Townsville meter reader was bitten by a dog earlier this year. Photo supplied

Energex is urging greater safety for workers as statistics reveal an alarmingly high number of dog-related incidents have taken place across south-east Queensland this year, including in Redlands and Logan.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics.

