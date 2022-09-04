Redlands Rugby Union Club's Men's second XV team won the Wyatt Cup last weekend, defeating the Redland Bay Cyclones 22-7.
Pictures by R.C. Sports Photography.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
