PHOTOS: Redland Mudcrabs defeat Redland Bay Cyclones for Wyatt Cup

By Emily Lowe
September 4 2022 - 9:00pm
Redlands Rugby Union Club's Men's second XV team won the Wyatt Cup last weekend, defeating the Redland Bay Cyclones 22-7.

