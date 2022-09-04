The Division two competition at Redland Darts Association's weekly fixtures is heating up.
As the biggest division at the Redlands Club with eight teams are battling it out every Wednesday night for the top spot.
Advertisement
Wolves currently hold first place with Darts Vaders in a close second.
Half a point separates Ducks Nuts and the Eliminators who sit in third.
Wolves player Andrew Smith currently ranks first for division two individual performance with a three dart average of 57.94.
Ian Martin holds a close second with 54.39.
Between the two players they have scored just shy of 200 ton+ shots this season alone.
Dumpstarz 11 Dart, Simpson's 5; Projectile Dysfunction 10, Jokers 6.
Highest peg men: Andrew Nolan (135), women: Christine Patterson (10).
Eliminators 12, Funny Tuckers 4; Wolves 12, Sonic Death Monkeys 4; Darts Vaders 9, Archers 7; Mix it Up 9, Ducks Nuts 7.
Highest peg men: Brian Goldfinch (134), women: Amanda Henley (85).
Bridge Burners 8, Tons of Bull 6; 60's are Us 12, What's the Point 2; Phantom Throwers 11, 3 Darts to the Wind 3.
Highest peg men: Matt Marshal (107) women: Nicole Rodgers (31)
180's went to Darren Hanson, Dominic Fahey, Bill Potter (2), Steve Morley, Andrew Smith, Vernon Ahkee.
Luka Walters scored a 171.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.