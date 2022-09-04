Redland City Bulletin

Former Redlands officer puts in 40 years of police service

Larraine Sathicq
By Larraine Sathicq
September 4 2022 - 9:00pm
A veteran police officer who had a stint as officer-in-charge on Macleay Island is retiring on his 60th birthday, September 20, after 40 years of service.

