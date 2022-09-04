A veteran police officer who had a stint as officer-in-charge on Macleay Island is retiring on his 60th birthday, September 20, after 40 years of service.
Beaudesert-born Dave McDougall attended schools in the area before working at Beaudesert Shire Council with his father, Frank McDougall.
Sergeant McDougall listed job satisfaction, endless variety and belonging to a supportive "police family" high on his list of reasons for making policing his lifelong career.
"The variety of roles I've undertaken within policing and the different challenges they presented have always kept my interest," he said.
"There is the job security aspect too, because there is always someone, somewhere, doing something wrong."
Sergeant McDougall said he knew he wanted to be a police officer from the age of 11.
"Our house had been broken into and, amongst other things, my pocket money was stolen.
Sergeant McDougall has had 13 different postings during his policing career, which have taken him the length of the state, from the Gold Coast to Burketown in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
He put in three years as officer-in-charge on Macleay Island, from 2010 to 2013.
"I went there when it became a two-officer station and we had a fairly busy time on the island," he said.
"We put a lot of work and time into the community at Macleay Island. We got to know all the shop owners, spent time at the Men's Shed and we started up PCYC blue light discos.
"Russell Island and Macleay became operational at the same time, about two or three years before I arrived there."
Sergeant McDougall spent almost half of his police service based at regional and remote stations, and his wife Karen and two daughters Anita and Jaclyn were happy to be involved in these small communities.
"Our goal was to liaise and integrate with our communities and leave them better off than when we arrived," he said.
"Becoming involved with the community is key to providing an effective policing presence, and over the years Karen and I joined or commenced numerous community organisations, many of which are still active today."
Karen McDougall said she was looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.
"I am looking forward to Dave being home, safe and having more quality time with him," she said.
"Spending quality time with our children, grandchildren, family and friends. Continuing our lifetime of adventure, traveling and completing all the items on our bucket list with time to spare."
