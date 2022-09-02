Basketball in the Redlands has no room to grow with the region's association at capacity as the sport's popularity grows, according to RedCity Roar General Manager Peter Pollock.
Mr Pollock said thinking outside the square and creating new competitions was the only way to keep up with demand until more facilities were established in the Redlands.
Advertisement
RedCity Roar basketball was established in February 2020 as an extension of the PCYC program with four clubs and 400 players.
The association has grown to seven clubs and 1778 players in less than three years.
While COVID limited sport for almost two years, Mr Pollock said demand for basketball grew dramatically when RedCity Roar entered the NBL1 competition, creating opportunities for star players.
Mr Pollock said the founding committee's plan to "grow the game and build a pathway" had been stalled due to a lack of facilities in the Redlands.
"The Association outgrew the PCYC venue very quickly and now utilises as many school halls as it can access," he said.
"The Association hires 14 courts each school week across Redlands to run its activities. Regular disruptions occur when these schools require the use of their hall for their own needs.
"Midweek social competitions are full and teams are being turned away for fixtures which further hinders the ability of the Association to generate income."
"Teams are sometimes forced to train on outdoor concrete courts and any young players have been unable to join teams because clubs have waiting lists and nowhere to schedule trainings."
Mr Pollock said the lack of facilities was a struggle and the association desperately needed a home venue.
"The logistics of running a competition, across multiple venues is not only difficult for the Association, but also for many parents who have multiple children needing to be at different locations," he said.
"Referees, coaches, court and first aid officials all need to negotiate these same logistical issues. "
Mr Pollock said other south-east Queensland associations were not facing the same issues, with RedCity paying on average $100,000 more than other associations to hire courts.
He said there was progress being made like the upgrade of a half court at Bailey Road Park, Birkdale, which would allow the association to create non-traditional basketball competitions, on top of gaining access to more facilities.
"The other avenue to accommodate growth is through the 3x3 version of the game which does not require the same infrastructure as the traditional 5x5 format," Mr Pollock said.
"It's ideal for kids and veteran players and is growing in Australia and thrives on outdoor courts and iconic locations."
To help build the profile of the smaller competitions, RedCity Roar will host an Activation Day at Sirromet Winery on Sunday, September 4.
Advertisement
It will also host the Capalaba Central 3x3 Spring Clash on the rooftop of the eastern carpark at Capalaba Central Shopping centre Sunday, September 11 and 3x3BytheBay as part of RedFest at RabyBay Harbour Park.
To nominate for the 3x3 competitions visit www.redcityroar.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.