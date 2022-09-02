Redland City Bulletin

RedCity Roar struggles to keep up with demand for basketball

EL
By Emily Lowe
September 2 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RedCity Roar General Manager Peter Pollock said keeping up with demand for basketball in the Redlands was a struggle. Picture by Emily Lowe.

Basketball in the Redlands has no room to grow with the region's association at capacity as the sport's popularity grows, according to RedCity Roar General Manager Peter Pollock.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.